Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

