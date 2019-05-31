Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (L)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Loews by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $66,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,340.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $219,449.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,492. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on L. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

