Commercial Metals (CMC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.79. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 2156107 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.23 to $17.37 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 2,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 304,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 111,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

