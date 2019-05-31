Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 659 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in CSX by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $75.01 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-acquires-659-shares-of-csx-co-csx.html.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.