Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 371.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.73 million, a P/E ratio of 201.36 and a beta of 1.67. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $186,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $969,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

