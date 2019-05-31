Comparing Mastercard (MA) & Global Payments (GPN)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Mastercard pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Payments pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mastercard has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Mastercard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Global Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $14.95 billion 17.37 $5.86 billion $6.49 39.17 Global Payments $3.37 billion 7.14 $452.05 million $5.19 29.47

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Global Payments. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Global Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mastercard and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 2 24 1 2.96 Global Payments 1 5 18 0 2.71

Mastercard currently has a consensus target price of $246.39, indicating a potential downside of 3.07%. Global Payments has a consensus target price of $145.70, indicating a potential downside of 4.73%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Global Payments.

Risk and Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 40.82% 129.95% 29.91% Global Payments 13.69% 19.83% 6.05%

Summary

Mastercard beats Global Payments on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services. The company also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. In addition, it offers credit and debit card transaction processing services for various international card brands, including American Express, Discover Card, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay International, and Visa; and non-traditional payment methods, as well as certain domestic debit networks, such as Interac in Canada. Further, the company provides e-commerce and omnichannel solutions; and gaming solutions to licensed gaming operators. It serves customers in various industries comprising education, restaurant, event management, hospitality, retail, healthcare, convenience stores and petroleum, professional services, automotive, and lodging. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations in 32 countries of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Brazil. Global Payments Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

