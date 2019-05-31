Comparing Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (VONOY) & Ellington Financial (EFC)

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ellington Financial has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Vonovia SE Depository Receipt.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Ellington Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $2.70 billion 8.65 $2.72 billion N/A N/A Ellington Financial $135.04 million 3.88 $46.68 million $1.41 12.48

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial.

Dividends

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ellington Financial pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia SE Depository Receipt N/A N/A N/A Ellington Financial 28.85% 8.19% 1.39%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Vonovia SE Depository Receipt on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia SE Depository Receipt

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage-related entities; and other strategic investments, as well as invests in corporate debt and equity securities. In addition, it offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

