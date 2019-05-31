CONMED (CNMD) versus Masimo (MASI) Head to Head Survey

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CONMED and Masimo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75 Masimo 0 1 4 0 2.80

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Masimo has a consensus price target of $154.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Masimo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 3.56% 9.67% 4.38% Masimo 22.49% 18.61% 15.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of CONMED shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Masimo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Masimo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $859.63 million 2.69 $40.85 million $2.18 37.60 Masimo $858.29 million 8.57 $193.54 million $3.03 45.53

Masimo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Masimo does not pay a dividend. CONMED pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masimo beats CONMED on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and VCARE uterine manipulator for enhancing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. Additionally, the company offers Trace, a patient data visualization and reporting software that monitors Masimo Root and Radical-7. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

