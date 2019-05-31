Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYPE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monotype Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Monotype Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Monotype Imaging in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monotype Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monotype Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TYPE opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $690.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.00. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

In other Monotype Imaging news, EVP Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 8,000 shares of Monotype Imaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

