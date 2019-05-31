Cooper Companies (COO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-12.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.633-2.667 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY19 guidance to $12.15-12.35 EPS.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.30.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $284.00 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $221.50 and a one year high of $302.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Auerbach sold 5,326 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $214,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,612.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,030 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

