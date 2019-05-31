COPYTRACK Price Hits $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, COPYTRACK has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. COPYTRACK has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $72.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COPYTRACK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COPYTRACK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00381706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.02251024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00157806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004102 BTC.

About COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK was first traded on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,094,734 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. COPYTRACK’s official website is copytrack.io. The official message board for COPYTRACK is steemit.com/@copytrackhq.

Buying and Selling COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COPYTRACK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COPYTRACK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COPYTRACK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.