CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Insider Sells $59,575.00 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) insider Mark R. Jones sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $59,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:COR opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $120.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,187,000 after purchasing an additional 204,628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,244,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth $2,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

