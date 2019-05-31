Countinghouse (CHT) Price Reaches $2.04 on Top Exchanges

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Countinghouse has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Countinghouse token can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX. Countinghouse has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $734.42 or 0.08580101 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037951 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001597 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Countinghouse

Countinghouse is a token. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd. Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com.

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

