Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

CVTI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ CVTI opened at $15.56 on Monday. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $219.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

