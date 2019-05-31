Crane (CR) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Buckingham Research

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 1st. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair cut shares of Crane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.14 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.02.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $831.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Crane by 107,582.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 283,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 282,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 263.6% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Crane by 3.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

