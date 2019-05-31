Critical Analysis: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) & JMU Ltd- (JMU)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Automatic Data Processing and JMU Ltd-, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 0 8 6 0 2.43 JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $157.42, suggesting a potential downside of 2.17%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. JMU Ltd- does not pay a dividend. Automatic Data Processing pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and JMU Ltd-‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $13.33 billion 5.26 $1.62 billion $4.35 36.99 JMU Ltd- $88.74 million 0.11 -$161.89 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and JMU Ltd-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 13.76% 50.53% 5.68% JMU Ltd- -216.40% -17.74% -10.51%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats JMU Ltd- on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

