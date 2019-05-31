Critical Review: Insmed (INSM) versus ArQule (ARQL)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) and ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Insmed has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArQule has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Insmed and ArQule, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 1 6 0 2.86 ArQule 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insmed presently has a consensus price target of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 52.35%. ArQule has a consensus price target of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Insmed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insmed is more favorable than ArQule.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insmed and ArQule’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $9.84 million 198.35 -$324.28 million ($4.17) -6.03 ArQule $25.76 million 29.49 -$15.48 million ($0.16) -43.44

ArQule has higher revenue and earnings than Insmed. ArQule is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of ArQule shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Insmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of ArQule shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Insmed and ArQule’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed N/A -129.10% -50.64% ArQule -83.15% -28.90% -20.77%

Summary

ArQule beats Insmed on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. Its pipeline also comprises ARQ 75, a potent and selective inhibitor of AKT that is in Phase I clinical development for solid tumors harboring AKT, phosphoinositide 3-kinase or phosphatase, and tensin homolog loss mutations. In addition, the company's pipeline includes Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family of kinases that is in a registrational clinical trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in patients with FGFR2 fusions. ArQule, Inc. has license agreements with Basilea Pharmaceutica Limited and Roivant Sciences Ltd. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

