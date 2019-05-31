Critical Review: Tempus Applied Solutions (TMPS) & Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)

Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 5.95, indicating that its stock price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus Applied Solutions $18.77 million 0.25 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $1.12 million 40.57 -$2.97 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus Applied Solutions and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies -397.48% -4,209.06% -295.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tempus Applied Solutions and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tempus Applied Solutions Company Profile

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support. It also designs, fly, trains, and finances airplanes. The company was founded by Benjamin Scott Terry on December 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

