Cummins (CMI) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.29 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Cummins stock opened at $158.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $169.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

