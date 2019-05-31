CytRx (CYTR) Trading Down 25.5%

CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) traded down 25.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 1,592,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 857% from the average session volume of 166,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytRx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Get CytRx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.13.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytRx Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CytRx by 1,076,287.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytRx by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytRx by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/cytrx-cytr-trading-down-25-5.html.

CytRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTR)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.