De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from De La Rue’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DLAR opened at GBX 307.50 ($4.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79. De La Rue has a 52 week low of GBX 311 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 567 ($7.41).

Get De La Rue alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered De La Rue to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 515 ($6.73) in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “De La Rue plc (DLAR) Increases Dividend to GBX 16.70 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/de-la-rue-plc-dlar-increases-dividend-to-gbx-16-70-per-share.html.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.