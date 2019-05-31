Deere & Company (DE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently:

5/27/2019 – Deere & Company had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $195.00.

5/23/2019 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $177.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $209.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Deere & Company was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Deere & Company was given a new $129.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2019 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $159.00 to $148.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2019 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Deere & Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

5/15/2019 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $154.00.

5/13/2019 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $166.00.

5/9/2019 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2019, Deere projects net sales growth of 7% year over year and net income of $3.6 billion. However, results will bear the brunt of higher costs for raw materials and logistics. Also, elevated expenses due to investments in precision agriculture as well as next-generation product development programs will likely impact margins. The implementation of tariffs and apprehensions regarding stretched out U.S-China trade talks weighed on farmers’ sentiment. Even though the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) expects net farm income to rise 10% to $69.4 billion in 2019, it lagged the 10-year U.S. net farm income average by a wide margin. This weak forecast, along with lower commodity prices, signals continued constrained demand for agricultural equipment in North America, which will likely impact Deere’s results. Also, drought in Europe, weak growth in Argentina and elevated expenses remain concerns.”

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $141.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

