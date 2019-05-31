DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.97 Million Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of -0.04. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $44,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,142.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $981,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

