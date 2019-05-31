Designer Brands (DBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43, Morningstar.com reports. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Designer Brands updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

DBI stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. Designer Brands has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms have commented on DBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

