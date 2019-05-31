Designer Brands (DBI) Shares Gap Up to $19.06

Shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $19.06. Designer Brands shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 79031 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Designer Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Designer Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

