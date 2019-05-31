Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,465 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

