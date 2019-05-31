Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) insider Fariyal Khanbabi sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £3,027.78 ($3,956.33).

Dialight stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dialight Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 586 ($7.66).

Get Dialight alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dialight in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/dialight-plc-dia-insider-fariyal-khanbabi-sells-567-shares.html.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.