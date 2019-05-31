Dollar Tree (DLTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $676,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $1,185,483.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,642 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $107.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

