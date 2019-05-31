Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (DSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.50

Shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69.25 ($0.90), with a volume of 38050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.25 ($0.90).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst news, insider Linda Bell bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,205 ($8,107.93). Also, insider Hugh Aldous bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,173.53).

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

