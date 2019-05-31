Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 1,307.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 149,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $38.35 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

