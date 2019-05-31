DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,212,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,888,000 after purchasing an additional 577,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DTE Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,146,000 after purchasing an additional 268,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,334,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,410,000 after purchasing an additional 252,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,338,000 after purchasing an additional 194,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,737 shares of company stock worth $2,744,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

