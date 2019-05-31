Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

