Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EGBN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.