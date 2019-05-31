EBCoin (EBC) Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $3,715.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00380827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.83 or 0.02238056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00157280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004076 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,055,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

