Endava PLC – (DAVA) Receives $29.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Endava stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. 36,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,066. Endava has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.36.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Endava had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,213,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Endava by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,525,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Endava by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 975,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

