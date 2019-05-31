Eos International (EOSI) and Graham (GHC) Critical Survey

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Eos International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 11.36% 8.49% 5.11% Eos International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Graham and Eos International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Eos International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $5.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eos International does not pay a dividend. Graham has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and Eos International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.70 billion 1.34 $271.21 million N/A N/A Eos International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Eos International.

Summary

Graham beats Eos International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, one business school, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com Website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; and pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products, as well as develops cybersecurity training and workforce development education programs. The company also offers power charging and data systems; industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions; and electrical components and assemblies. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Eos International

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

