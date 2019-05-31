Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2019 Earnings (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$78.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.27.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$69.40 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$66.36 and a 1-year high of C$79.25. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.21 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.83%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.