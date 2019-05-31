Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

ETRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Karam acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,117,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $100,190.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 271,992 shares of company stock worth $5,563,886 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 6.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

