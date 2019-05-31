Evergy (EVRG) Stake Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

In other news, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $57,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $1,070,744 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $57.96 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

