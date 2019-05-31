EVOS Market Capitalization Tops $31,203.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last seven days, EVOS has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $31,203.00 and $104.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000114 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About EVOS

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 8,885,576 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,740 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

