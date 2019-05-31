EVRAZ (EVRZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EVRAZ from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of EVRAZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

EVRZF stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

