Express (EXPR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.17. Express shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 223603 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $451.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.41 million. Express had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,111,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 152,761 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Express by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 373,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter.
The stock has a market cap of $228.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00.
About Express (NYSE:EXPR)
Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
