F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Position Lowered by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. F5 Networks makes up 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 306.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2,009.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.99.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.20. 6,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,959. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $135.04 and a one year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.03 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $154,156.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $378,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,001 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $606,471.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,472. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

