Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 2.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. 82,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,964. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Factorial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/factorial-partners-llc-cuts-stake-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.