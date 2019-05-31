FedEx (FDX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):

5/30/2019 – FedEx was given a new $241.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FedEx is being aided by strong e-commerce growth. Last December, the company launched the FedEx Extra Hours to boost its e-commerce delivery chain. Also, it is taking initiatives for reducing costs to drive the bottom line. One such cost-containment initiative, the voluntary employee buyout program, is estimated to generate approximately $225-$275 million in savings during fiscal 2020. Additionally, FedEx’s efforts to add shareholder value are commendable. However, weakness pertaining to global trade has been impeding the company's growth. As a result, FedEx trimmed its earnings per share outlook for fiscal 2019. Moreover, with the company investing heavily in facility upgrades at its key divisions, capital expenses are on an upswing. In fact, shares of FedEx have underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

5/23/2019 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FedEx is benefiting from strong e-commerce growth. In this regard, the company launched the FedEx Extra Hours last December to boost its e-commerce delivery chain. Its cost-reduction efforts to drive the bottom line are also encouraging. One such cost-containment initiative, the voluntary employee buyout program, is estimated to generate approximately $225-$275 million in savings during fiscal 2020. Additionally, we are impressed by the company's efforts to add shareholder value via dividend payments and share buybacks. However, weakness pertaining to global trade has been hampering the company's growth. As a result, FedEx trimmed its earnings per share outlook for fiscal 2019. Moreover with the company investing heavily in facility upgrades at its key divisions, capital expenses are on an upswing. In fact, shares of FedEx have underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

5/17/2019 – FedEx was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $171.00.

4/1/2019 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

4/1/2019 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $158.01 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.94 and a 52 week high of $266.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Get FedEx Co alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 75,846 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 15,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.