Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €13.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.02 ($19.79).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

