Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) Holdings Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 924.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000.

FBND stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,573. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

