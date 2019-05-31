Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,407 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $94.84 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $102.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/31/financial-counselors-inc-buys-1407-shares-of-ishares-select-dividend-etf-dvy.html.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.