Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $3,017,977.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,550 shares of company stock worth $21,376,317 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

