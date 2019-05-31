First Busey Co. (BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. First Busey also reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $94.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million.

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Sloan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.91 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,413.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $94,539.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,769.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 474.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

